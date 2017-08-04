Cassie – “Love A Loser” (Feat. G-Eazy)

Around the time Cassie released 2013’s great RockaByeBaby mixtape, our own Tom Breihan dubbed her “the queen of breathy-robot electro-R&B.” We haven’t heard much from her since then beyond an appearance in Diddy’s cologne ad, but now it appears she’s getting back to music, also with Diddy involved. She’s announced her signing to Bad Boy/Epic with a new single called “Love A Loser,” a gorgeous digital drift built around the refrain “I’d rather lose a lover than to love a loser.” Aside from a G-Eazy guest verse that really breaks the song’s spell, it’s a genuine delight. Enjoy it below.