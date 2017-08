Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek and Parquet Courts’ Sean Yeaton released their collaborative album Yellow Kitchen back in June, and today its 12-minute track “Daffodils” gets a music video. The album itself is a barebones, somewhat slipshod affair, and the new video follows suit. It’s just webcam footage of Kozelek holding up various books, magazines, and CDs from his collection. Watch below.

Yellow Kitchen is out now on Caldo Verde.