Hear Chance The Rapper On Stretch & Bobbito

Old-school rap heroes Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia recently reunited to launch a new podcast, What’s Good With Stretch & Bobbito, on NPR. And new-school rap hero Chance The Rapper was their latest guest, touching on topics including free mixtapes, Kanye West, the #BlackBoyJoy movement, and more. “I just have a larger platform than all platforms,” he said when asked about politics. “I have a bigger voice than Donald Trump, than literally anybody who works in politics. I can connect with people on the level of appealing as a person who is still being a citizen, as a person who does what he wants. But I have ideas on how to voice opinions and ideas that other people just don’t have.” Listen to the full interview below.