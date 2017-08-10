Lana Del Rey Announces First Non-Festival NYC Shows In Over 5 Years

Lana Del Rey got her start in New York but she hasn’t played in the city since Governors Ball 2015 and her last club shows took place in the summer of 2012 at Irving Plaza. The now LA-based singer’s new album, Lust For Life, came out a few weeks ago and today LDR announced that she’ll finally return to New York on 10/23 and 10/24 to play Terminal 5. If you order Lust For Life in any format on LDR’s webstore today between 12PM today and midnight, you’ll be eligible to purchase tickets early.

