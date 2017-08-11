The Safes – “Hometown” Video

The Safes are Frankie, Patrick, and Michael O’Malley, three brothers from Chicago who make sunny, lo-fi garage-pop together. Their new album, fittingly entitled Tasty Waves, is arriving next month, and today they’re previewing it with lead single “Hometown.” A two-minute blast of good old fashioned rock’n’roll fun, the song comes with an eye-catching animated video directed by Patrick Oleksy. Inspired by Olly Moss’s classic film poster remakes, the nostalgic clip melds simple, kinetic line art with filmed neighborhood footage, and you can watch it unfold below.

Tour dates:

09/09 Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads Music Festival

09/15 Milwaukee, WI @ Circle A

09/16 Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

09/25 Cleveland, OH @ Pat’s In The Flats

09/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Gooski’s

09/27 State College, PA @ Chronic Town

09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy

09/29 Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s

09/30 Newport, RI @ Jimmy’s Saloon

10/01 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine

10/02 Jersey City, NJ @ WFMU – 3 Chord Monte

10/02 Bordentown, NJ @ Randy’s Man Cave

10/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Muchmore

10/04 Annapolis, MD @ Metropolitan

10/05 Washington, DC @ Slash Run

10/06 Baltimore, MD @ Wind-Up Space

10/07 Columbus, OH @ Big Room

10/13 Madison, WI @ Mickey’s

10/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Eagles 54

10/20 Kalamazoo, MI @ PRF

10/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ Tip Top Deluxe

10/28 St. Louis, MO @ Foam

10/29 Springfield, MO @ The Outland

10/30 Norman, OK @ Opolis

10/31 Albuquerque, NM @ The Fly Honey Warehouse

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/02 Oceanside, CA @ Pour House

11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Maui Sugar Mill Saloon

11/04 Las Vegas, NV @ The Artisan

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/06 Ft. Collins, CO @ Surfside 7

11/07 Denver, CO @ 3 Kings

11/09 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

11/11 Iowa City, IA @ Iowa City Yacht Club

11/22 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Tasty Waves is out 9/8 on Hidden Volume Records.