The Safes – “Hometown” Video

The Safes are Frankie, Patrick, and Michael O’Malley, three brothers from Chicago who make sunny, lo-fi garage-pop together. Their new album, fittingly entitled Tasty Waves, is arriving next month, and today they’re previewing it with lead single “Hometown.” A two-minute blast of good old fashioned rock’n’roll fun, the song comes with an eye-catching animated video directed by Patrick Oleksy. Inspired by Olly Moss’s classic film poster remakes, the nostalgic clip melds simple, kinetic line art with filmed neighborhood footage, and you can watch it unfold below.
Tour dates:
09/09 Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads Music Festival
09/15 Milwaukee, WI @ Circle A
09/16 Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
09/25 Cleveland, OH @ Pat’s In The Flats
09/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ Gooski’s
09/27 State College, PA @ Chronic Town
09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy
09/29 Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s
09/30 Newport, RI @ Jimmy’s Saloon
10/01 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine
10/02 Jersey City, NJ @ WFMU – 3 Chord Monte
10/02 Bordentown, NJ @ Randy’s Man Cave
10/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Muchmore
10/04 Annapolis, MD @ Metropolitan
10/05 Washington, DC @ Slash Run
10/06 Baltimore, MD @ Wind-Up Space
10/07 Columbus, OH @ Big Room
10/13 Madison, WI @ Mickey’s
10/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Eagles 54
10/20 Kalamazoo, MI @ PRF
10/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ Tip Top Deluxe
10/28 St. Louis, MO @ Foam
10/29 Springfield, MO @ The Outland
10/30 Norman, OK @ Opolis
10/31 Albuquerque, NM @ The Fly Honey Warehouse
11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/02 Oceanside, CA @ Pour House
11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Maui Sugar Mill Saloon
11/04 Las Vegas, NV @ The Artisan
11/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/06 Ft. Collins, CO @ Surfside 7
11/07 Denver, CO @ 3 Kings
11/09 Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar
11/11 Iowa City, IA @ Iowa City Yacht Club
11/22 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
Tasty Waves is out 9/8 on Hidden Volume Records.