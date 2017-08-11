Big Boi Gives Puppy To Little Girl Paralyzed In Bounce House Shooting

Here’s a nice story about Big Boi and a little girl: As Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports, 5-year-old Abriya Ellison was paralyzed this past April when a gunman fired into the bounce house she was playing in during a birthday party. The Outkast rapper heard about her story and, upon learning that she’d been wanting a puppy since before the shooting, he provided her with one of the bulldogs he breeds. She says she’s naming the dog King — a T.I. fan, perhaps? Watch the TV news report about Big Boi and Abriya below.

She's been wanting a puppy since b4 she was paralyzed waist down by gunfire in April. See an ATL legend make her dream come true @wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/FgmCZRs6MI — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 10, 2017