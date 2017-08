Foxygen have shared a new video for “Avalon,” a track off their latest album, Hang, which was released at the beginning of the year. It kicks off with a long faux behind-the-scenes footage that shows a clashing of egos between the band’s Jonathan Rado and the director before launching into the video itself, which features a colorful and vibrant backdrop before escalating into an elaborate group dance sequence. Watch below.

Hang is out now via Jagjaguwar.