Download Lil B Black Ken Mixtape

Years ago, back when he was first pioneering a whole new kind of cult-rap internet-stardom, Lil B promised a new mixtape called Black Ken and unveiled its truly ridiculous artwork. Now, Black Ken is finally out in the world. It’s 27 tracks long, and it includes only one guest, iLoveMakonnen on “Global.” The mixtape site DatPiff briefly leaked it by mistake yesterday, but now the whole thing is out on every streaming service. Lil B is calling it his “first official mixtape.” Check it out below.

Download Black Ken for free at DatPiff.