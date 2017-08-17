The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – “My Only”

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart are releasing a new album, The Echo Of Pleasure, in a couple of weeks. They’ve already shared “Anymore” and “When I Dance With You” from it, and today they’ve put out a third single, “My Only.” Kip Berman had this to say to Billboard about it:

‘My Only’ is a song I started a long time ago, but wasn’t old enough to finish. I still don’t know if I’m old enough but it’s finished. The song is the opposite of what a single should be — it’s sprawling and unconcerned with immediateness — because it’s about something that isn’t immediate. So many young bands sing idly of absolute devotion, and that’s cool. But I am not young anymore. I’m married, with a young daughter and an old Volvo. There’s something about my life now that makes this song feel honest in a way it didn’t before.

Listen to it below.

The Echo Of Pleasure is out 9/1 via the band’s own Painbow label.