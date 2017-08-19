Ryan Adams Calls Father John Misty “The Most Self-Important Asshole On Earth”

Ryan Adams is on one! Last month, Adams hilariously roasted the shit out of the Strokes on Twitter. And now he’s moving on to some of his other rock peers. Early this morning, Adams took aim squarely at his fellow roots-rock wiseacre Father John Misty, calling him “the most self-important asshole on earth” and calling his whole style a “Nick Cave impression.” Behold the ether:

It's so wonderful you booked the most self-important asshole on earth to " break it all down for us" while he does his Nick Cave impression. https://t.co/uds35GTfPO — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 19, 2017

You may remember FJM sardonically covered Adams’ Taylor Swift covers a couple of years ago, later explaining, “I was taking this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt.”

This morning when Har Mar Superstar, another veteran of the early-’00s New York scene, stepped in to intervene, Adams had words for him, too. And he also went on to refer to Father John Misty as “Elton Josh” and “Sir Fuckhead.”

Yo Ryan. Chill out, dude. — Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) August 19, 2017

Yeah, Elton Josh has never targeted another artist before. Ever.

Weren't you in a video of his lampooning Kurt Cobain?

Ummmmmmm https://t.co/Bp2CDnAvbM — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 19, 2017

Did you hug Elton Josh when we talks shit about every person ever?

You must be in a constant embraces with Sir Fuckhead https://t.co/wvo4zWTcW4 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 19, 2017

FJM. He sounds like shit Elton John but if he was just sitting in a corner staring at his hands on LSD https://t.co/mHgoHd4sPM — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 19, 2017

Adams also had something to say about John Mayer and Jason Isbell? I don’t quite understand this one, but it seems like it’s probably mean. Did Isbell write a song about Adams’ divorce? (UPDATE: Ah.)

He will also write a song about your divorce, @JohnMayer – to pass the time. Should you spend enough time together.

Cozy up https://t.co/LL64Y0bOCB — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 19, 2017

Who will be next? Who else wants this work?

UPDATE: Adams has apologized via Instagram, writing:

‪I’m human & I have bad days. It happens. I apologize. ‬

‪I took a deep breath & remembered I can always do better‬. As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open.

So I leave this here as a reminder.

I am very tired but it’s no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness.

It is better to love.

With Love,

‪Forgiveness & Peace‬

‪& Magic‬ XO

UPDATE 2: Father John Misty posted a video on Facebook in which he says “Ryan Adams called me the most important asshole on earth.”