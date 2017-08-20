Watch Radiohead’s Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood Play Rarities At Italian Earthquake Benefit

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood played a rare stripped-down show as a duo tonight at the Macerata Sferisterio. It was a benefit show for the Italian region of Le Marche, which suffered a huge earthquake around this time last year. They performed a number of rarities: “Faust Arp” and the unreleased “Follow Me Around,” both for the first time since 2010; “A Wolf At The Door” for the first time since 2012; Yorke’s solo song “Cymbal Rush” for the first time since 2008. Check out a Periscope of the entire performance below.

Setlist:

“Daydreaming”

“Bloom”

“Faust Arp”

“The Numbers”

“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”

“Nude”

“Exit Music (For A Film)”

“I Might Be Wrong”

“Follow Me Around”

“A Wolf At The Door”

“How To Disappear Completely”

“Present Tense”

“Give Up The Ghost”

“Cymbal Rush” (Thom Yorke solo song)

“Like Spinning Plates”

“All I Need”

“Street Spirit (Fade Out)”

“Pyramid Song”

“Everything In Its Right Place”

“No Surprises”

“Karma Police”