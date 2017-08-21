Bon Iver Announce US Fall Tour Dates

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3
CREDIT: NBC/Getty Images

Bon Iver will embark on a small tour this fall in support of last year’s 22, A Million. The string of southern dates start off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and from there, Bon Iver will travel to Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama. You’ll find the tour poster and dates below and you can check out presale details here.

Bon Iver tour dates:

10/29 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/03 Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/04 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/06 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/09 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/12 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/13 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

