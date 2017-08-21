Bon Iver Announce US Fall Tour Dates

Bon Iver will embark on a small tour this fall in support of last year’s 22, A Million. The string of southern dates start off at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and from there, Bon Iver will travel to Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama. You’ll find the tour poster and dates below and you can check out presale details here.
Excited to announce our Southeast US tour this fall!Boniver.org fan club presale tickets will be available for purchase with a unique code. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at link in profile. Registered members will have access to purchase tickets starting tomorrow Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 AM local. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 AM local. There is a strict 4 ticket limit for each event.
Bon Iver tour dates:
10/29 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/31 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/03 Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/04 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/06 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/09 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/12 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/13 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center