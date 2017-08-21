Quicksand Tease 1st LP In 22 Years, Interiors

A couple months ago, the great NYC post-hardcore band Quicksand announced a pretty substantial North American tour spanning the month of September 2017. Needless to say, any excuse to see Quicksand is a good one: The band fucking ruled. Their two LPs, 1993’s Slip and ’95’s Manic Compression, are absolutely essential listening, and they sound as good today as they did way back when they first came out. Frontman Walter Schreifels has put together a bunch of bands since dissolving Quicksand 22 years ago (Rival Schools, Walking Concert, Dead Heavens), all of which have produced some outstanding music, but Quicksand remain the man’s best-known and best project (not counting his pre-Quicksand bands Gorilla Biscuits and Youth Of Today, both of whom are immortal, but that’s another story). Anyway, the new run of dates just got a WHOLE LOT more exciting: Today on the band’s Facebook, Quicksand teased a new LP, Interiors, due out in 2017 via Epitaph.

There’s half a minute of new music in the video teaser, and honestly it sounds pretty goddamn incredible. Considering the timing of the tour, I’d say it’s a good bet the LP will drop sometime in September. Pretty cool to get this news less than a week after we got a new LP from Brand New. Check out the teaser below. Below that, I dropped in the video for Quicksand’s 1993 single “Dine Alone,” which absolutely destroys and will give you some idea what Quicksand sounded like, if you weren’t already familiar. You should get familiar. They’re awesome.