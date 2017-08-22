Cults – “I Took Your Picture”

Last month, Cults announced their third album, Offering — their first since 2013 — and shared the title track from it. Today, the early ’10s blog darlings have shared another new song from it called “I Take Your Picture,” which they say was inspired by listening to the Motels and the Cars. “It’s a song about fleeting moments and how we let past feelings interrupt the possibility for good things to happen,” they write. “‘Tinge of blue, to the end, left our hearts, with regrets, I’m learning.’ It’s a daily struggle to try and stay open and available but it’s probs worth it. And you can dance to it!” Hear it below.

Offering is out 10/6 via Sinderlyn.