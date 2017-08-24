Gyda Valtysdóttir – “Seikilos Epitaph”

For years and years, Gyda Valtysdóttir has been one of the minds behind the legendary Icelandic post-rock group múm. She finally released a solo album last year, but it was only available in limited CD release in her native Iceland. It’s getting wide release this fall, and we’re pleased to share the lead single today.

Valtysdóttir’s album is called Epicycle. It applies her flair for dramatic modern music to ancient classical works from around the world, which are also in her wheelhouse thanks to a Double Master’s degree from the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in St. Petersburg. First up is “Seikilos Epitaph,” which Wikipedia dubs “the oldest surviving complete musical composition, including musical notation, from anywhere in the world.” Her arrangement is eerie and spacious, holding onto the supernatural quality that has always characterized múm’s work while spinning off in new (or, more specifically, old) directions. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Vision”

02 “Seikilos Epitaph”

03 “Ancient Mode I”

04 “Ancient Mode II”

05 “Opus 100″

06 “God music”

07 “Im wunderschönen Monat Mai”

08 “Louange á l’Éternité de Jesus”

09 “Ave generosa”

Epicycle is out 10/6 on figureight.