The Flaming Lips – “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” Video

At the beginning of the year, the Flaming Lips released a new album, Oczy Mlody, and today they’re back with a video for “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” from it ahead of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Mac DeMarco. The video for the song is more than double its length, because of course the Flaming Lips have enough weird ideas to fill 10 minutes worth of video. Most of it is a creepy, foreboding intro filled with maniacal laughter, though, before ending with a glittery performance of the actual track. Watch below.

Tour Dates (w/ Mac DeMarco):

09/10 Portmeirion, Wales @ FestivalN°6 *

09/17 St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

09/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

09/19 Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn/White River State Park

09/20 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

09/29 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/30 Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory

10/01 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/06 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Exposition Hall

10/09 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

* not w/ Mac DeMarco

Oczy Mlody is out now via Warner Bros. Records.