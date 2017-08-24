The Flaming Lips – “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” Video

At the beginning of the year, the Flaming Lips released a new album, Oczy Mlody, and today they’re back with a video for “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” from it ahead of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Mac DeMarco. The video for the song is more than double its length, because of course the Flaming Lips have enough weird ideas to fill 10 minutes worth of video. Most of it is a creepy, foreboding intro filled with maniacal laughter, though, before ending with a glittery performance of the actual track. Watch below.
Tour Dates (w/ Mac DeMarco):
09/10 Portmeirion, Wales @ FestivalN°6 *
09/17 St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center
09/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
09/19 Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn/White River State Park
09/20 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
09/29 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/30 Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory
10/01 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/06 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl
10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Exposition Hall
10/09 Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
* not w/ Mac DeMarco
Oczy Mlody is out now via Warner Bros. Records.