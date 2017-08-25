Stream Gordi Reservoir

Last year, we named Australian musician Gordi (real name Sophie Payten) an Artist To Watch based on the strength of her great debut EP, Clever Disguise. Today, she’s following that up with her debut album, Reservoir. We’ve heard “Heaven I Know,” “On My Side,” and “Bitter End” from it in advance — she also stopped by the office to do a Stereogum Session — and today you can listen to her debut LP in full. She’s also shared a 360-degree virtual reality version of her video for “Bitter End.” Watch that and stream the album below.

Reservoir is out now via Jagjaguwar.