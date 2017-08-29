Justin Bieber Hurt His Balls And Now There’s A Lawsuit

Justin Bieber’s crotch is back in the news, but this time it’s his balls. TMZ reports that Bieber visited a hospital in Long Island, New York this past May after suffering an injury to his testicles while playing soccer. The pain reportedly sent Bieber down a WebMD hole, leading him to believe he had testicular torsion, a condition that cuts off a testicle’s blood supply. (Dr. Google tells us it’s most common in newborns and during puberty, but can be caused by trauma in rare cases.)

An ER doctor reportedly told Bieber his junk was just swollen and sent the singer on his way. That’s the end of Justin’s role in this story, which probably would have never come to light if not for what happened next: The hospital, Northwell Health, accused a staffer of illegally accessing Bieber’s medical file after hearing a rumor he’d been admitted for STD treatment. The staffer, Kelly Lombardo, was fired for alleged unethical conduct. Lombardo has now filed a wrongful termination suit, claiming she merely heard the rumor and did not access the file.

Bieber’s people deny the STD treatment rumor—they say it was just a nasty bruise—which is a reminder to all of us about why being a celebrity is bad.

