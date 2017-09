Annie Clark — aka St. Vincent — is the new face of Tiffany & Co. and today the jewelry company rolled out a new fragrance, their first in 20 years. The commercial for the perfume was shot by Steven Meisel and is soundtracked by a new St. Vincent cover of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” The commercial does not feature Clark but you can spot models Vittoria Ceretti, Julia Nobis, Anchok Majak, and Georgina Grenville in it. Watch below.

