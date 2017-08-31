Mount Kimbie – “Delta” Video

Next week, UK production duo Mount Kimbie are releasing their first new album in four years, Love What Survives. We’ve already heard the James Blake-featuring “We Go Home Together,” the King Krule-featuring “Blue Train Lines,” and the Micachu-featuring “Marilyn,” and today they’ve shared another single from it. This one doesn’t have any esteemed guests, but it is a good, scuzzy cut and it also comes along with a bank robbery video directed by Frank Lebon. Watch and listen below.

Love What Survives is out 9/8 via Warp.