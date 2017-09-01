The Blow – “The Woman You Want Her To Be” Video

The Blow are releasing a new album, Brand New Abyss, later this month. They’ve shared a few tracks from it so far — “Think About Me,” “Get Up” and the Whitney Houston cover “Greatest Love Of All” — and its latest single, “The Woman You Want Her To Be,” is just as good as the rest. It’s a powerful rebuke of gender constructs, as Khaela Maricich ping-pongs on top of a glitchy marching beat and some soft coos. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter about the new track:

our feminist rap took like 3 years to finish, to get the words to say what we meant and the beats the right kind of weird. i’ve written about gender in the past, girls, being in the container of a girl, but I feel like I got my mouth around more of it this time. i generally talk too much I’m always throwing words around trying to nail my target so whenever I make a direct hit it’s pretty great. the b.s. of how gender has been organized can be kinda hard to talk about in a way that doesn’t feel bleh

The new song comes attached to a video of fingers (belonging to Melissa Dyne, the other half of the duo) walking through a surreal backdrop of patterns. Watch and listen below.

Brand New Abyss is out 9/22. Pre-order it here.