Hear The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Talk A Deeper Understanding On Gear Club Podcast

Adam Granduciel
CREDIT: Shawn Brackbill

The War On Drugs just released their monumental new album A Deeper Understanding. And if you really desire a deeper understanding, you can hear WOD mastermind Adam Granduciel explain it himself. Granduciel was the guest on the latest episode of Gear Club, the recording-focused podcast hosted by veteran producers Stewart Lerman and John Agnello, where he opened up about his creative process and discussed some of his favorite studios to work in. Listen here.

