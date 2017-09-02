Hear The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Talk A Deeper Understanding On Gear Club Podcast

The War On Drugs just released their monumental new album A Deeper Understanding. And if you really desire a deeper understanding, you can hear WOD mastermind Adam Granduciel explain it himself. Granduciel was the guest on the latest episode of Gear Club, the recording-focused podcast hosted by veteran producers Stewart Lerman and John Agnello, where he opened up about his creative process and discussed some of his favorite studios to work in. Listen here.
I was recently a guest on my favorite podcast, Gear Club!! Subscribe or download the episode and hear me talk to my good friends John and Stewart about writing and recording our most recent record, our favorite studios to work in and some of our friends that make recording way more enjoyable. Enjoy! @gearclubcast