A few months ago, TOPS released a new album, Sugar At The Gate — it’s one of the best of the year so far — and now the Montreal band has shifted to video mode for the new release. We got one for “Further” earlier in the summer, and today they’ve shared one for “Marigold & Gray.” It’s a dreamy, hazy one that follows the band around an amusement park for a day. It was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. Check it out below.

Sugar At The Gate is out now via Arbutus.