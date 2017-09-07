Lamb – “Illumina”

Since reuniting in 2009, UK electronic duo Lamb have been releasing new music at a steady clip. Their most recent album was 2014’s Backspace Unwind and earlier this year, they started to work on new material while practicing for their upcoming shows celebrating the 21st anniversary of their debut self-titled album. “Illumina” is one of the new songs that emerged from that time period, a dreamy crystal of a track grounded by Lou Rhodes’ confident voice. Listen to it below.

“Illumina” is out now. Check out their Lamb anniversary tour dates here.