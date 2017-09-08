Stream Susanne Sundfør Music For People In Trouble

With 2015’s Ten Love Songs, Norwegian musician Susanne Sundfør went for broke and constructed ten intimate but huge-sounding synth-pop songs. For its follow-up, Music For People In Trouble, she’s pared things back significantly, returning to her roots as a folk singer-songwriter. It’s a painfully pretty album, somewhere on the spectrum between Joanna Newsom and Regina Spektor. It was originally supposed to be released a couple weeks ago, but due to vinyl production delays got pushed back. But it’s out now and you can stream it below.
Tour Dates:
11/02 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
11/03 Montréal, QC @ Phi Centre
11/04 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
11/06 Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
11/07 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
11/09 Chicago, IL @ 1st Ward
11/12 Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
11/13 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
11/14 Portland, OR @ Holocene
11/16 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish Music Hall
11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Station
Music For People In Trouble is out now via Bella Union.