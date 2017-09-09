U2, Justin Timberlake, Ringo Starr, DJ Khaled, & Kelly Clarkson Appear On TV Special To “Rethink The Future Of American High Schools”

Basically every celebrity in the universe came together last night for EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, a confusingly titled telecast from XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation intended to “invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools.” The hour-long program on school reform, which aired on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, featured appearances from Justin Timberlake, DJ Khaled, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maren Morris, James Corden, Kelsea Ballerini, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, Joel McHale, J.J. Abrams, Mahershala Ali, Bill Hader, Tony Hale, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and of course, Chance The Rapper. Kelly Clarkson, U2, Ringo Starr, Reggie Watts, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Yo-Yo Ma, MC Hammer, Sheila E., and more contributed musical performances, which is kind of a ridiculous lineup. Watch the entire thing unfold below.