The Rolling Stones kicked off their No Filter European tour in Hamburg, Germany, last night, and they made sure it was one to remember. They performed the Goats Head Soup opener “Dancing With Mr. D” live for the first time since touring in support of that album in 1973, and they also dusted off “Play With Fire” for the first time since 1990 and “Under My Thumb,” which fans selected, for the first time since 2006. Watch below.