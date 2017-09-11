Mavis Staples – “If All I Was Was Black”

Mavis Staples’ most recent album, last year’s Livin’ On A High Note, saw the legendary singer singing songs written by a cadre of famous songwriters; her just-announced next album, If All I Was Was Black, sees her once again teaming up with Jeff Tweedy. It’s their third partnership following 2010’s You Are Not Alone and 2013’s One True Vine, both of which were nominated for Grammys (You Are Not Alone won), and If All I Was Was Black will be made up entirely of original songs that Tweedy wrote with Staples in mind. Listen to the title track, which Staples co-wrote, below.

Tracklist:

01 “Little Bit”

02 “If All I Was Was Black”

03 “Who Told You That”

04 “Ain’t No Doubt About It” (Feat. Jeff Tweedy)

05 “Peaceful Dream”

06 “No Time For Crying”

07 “Build A Bridge”

08 “We Go High”

09 “Try Harder”

10 “All Over Again”

If All I Was Was Black is out 11/17 via Anti-.