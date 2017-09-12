Chastity Belt – “Stuck” Video

Chastity Belt released their third album, I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, earlier this year, and today the group has shared a video for “Stuck” from it. The song and video sees drummer Gretchen Grimm stepping into the spotlight. She wrote the track, and in the video she plays it in a cowboy hat while superimposed over rolling footage of skies and hills and forests. It was directed by Leena Joshi. Watch below.
Tour Dates:
09/12 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *
09/13 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *
09/14 London, UK @ Garage *%
09/15 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
09/16 Cologne, DE @ King Georg &
09/17 Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain &
09/19 Vienna, AT @ Arena &
09/20 Lausanne, CH @ La Romandle Club &
09/21 Paris, FR @ Espace B &
09/22 Rotterdam, NL @ V11
09/23 Utrecht, NL @ ACU &
10/18 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
& w/ Magic Potion
* w/ GANG
% w/ Charly Bliss
I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is out now via Hardly Art.