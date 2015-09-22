Boots – “Bombs Away”

I was worried about Boots for a little bit post-Beyoncé hype. He showed so much promise behind-the-scenes of that album that it was a little disappointing how drab and forgettable his follow-up mixtape, WinterSpringSummerFall, was. But he seems to be back on track, thankfully: This year’s Motorcycle Jesus short film/soundtrack project was on point, and his work on FKA Twigs’ M3LL155XAQUARIA, and the Deradoorian-featuring title track was awesome. “Bombs Away” continues that trend — it’s a murky, pulsating, glitchy track that comes attached to some gently expanding ink-blot sniper visuals that accurately capture the vibe. Check it out below.

AQUARIA is out 11/13 via Columbia Records.