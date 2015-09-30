Daughter – “Doing The Right Thing” Video

The slow, improbable rise of gorgeous slowcore-folk trio Daughter brings me great pleasure. Elena Tonra is a masterful lyricist and vocalist, but it’s not just her that makes Daughter such a well-balanced, elegant act. Guitarist Igor Haefeli and drummer Remi Aguilella expertly and carefully construct the kind of wounded, dark pop prisms that let Tonra’s voice, and the stories of pain it tells, take front and center. But she’d only have half the impact without the stage they set. Daughter have released several EPs, but only one other full-length, 2013’s If You Leave. Today they announced that their second full record Not To Disappear will be out in January of next year, and shared the first single. It’s called “Doing The Right Thing” and comes accompanied by a weighty video about aging, loneliness, the passage of time, and dry cleaning. The video is the first in a series created by Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard on the effects of dementia, and it hits me where it hurts because my grandfather passed away from that ghastly disease. So I’ll include my own grief warning: Watch below at your own risk of tears. A couple of years ago I described listening to Daughter as something akin to looking at “the world from the perspective of a lost doll.” I think that still rings true, and more than ever in this video.

Here’s the Not To Disappear tracklist:

01 “New Ways”

02 “Numbers”

03 “Doing The Right Thing”

04 “How”

05 “Mothers”

06 “Alone / With You”

07 “No Care”

08 “To Belong”

09 “Fossa”

10 “Made Of Stone”

Not To Disappear is out 1/15 via 4AD/Glassnote. Pre-order it here.