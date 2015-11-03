Watch Bernie Sanders Step Into The “Hotline Bling” Video On Ellen

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” probably will never make it to #1 on the Hot 100, but it’s almost certainly the year’s #1 music meme. Unfortunately, today we must declare that meme as dead as the chances of Drake unseating Adele’s unstoppable “Hello” on the singles chart. You see, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently danced to “Hotline Bling” on Ellen, and because Ellen DeGeneres has never been one to just let a mediocre joke die, now there’s a whole “Hotline Bling” parody video with Sanders basking in the glory of James Turrell and voluptuous women.