Omar Rodriguez-Lopez Says The Mars Volta Will Probably Reunite

Remember when the Mars Volta broke up a mere three years ago? I do! I was interning at this very website, fact-checking an article about their rise, demise, and legacy. Apparently my diligence and hard work was all for nothing, because the Mars Volta are probably going to reunite soon. The band’s co-frontman Omar Rodriguez-Lopez told Rolling Stone that he’d love to revive the Mars Volta “at some point.” Here are his exact words:

You mentioned Mars Volta earlier in your list of projects you’d like to revive. Do you have plans to put out another Volta album eventually?

At some point, we’d love to do [Mars Volta] again too, you know what I mean? There’s so much to do there as well. Obviously now we’re focused on At the Drive-In and making this record great and touring. Jon Theodore is doing Queens of the Stone Age right now. There are only four surviving members of the real Mars Volta, which is Eva Gardner, the original bass player who gave us all our soul but unfortunately had to leave the band because her father died on the second tour; Ikey Owens, who, of course, isn’t with us anymore; Jeremy Ward, who isn’t with us anymore; and Jon Theodore. Jon and Eva are still alive, and we’re so grateful for that. And any true fan of the band knows that’s the real chemistry right there. Whenever we get to that time, we hope that it all lines up with whatever Jon’s doing and whatever Eva’s doing, because she’s been touring with Gwen Stefani. I just have a feeling it will. Life has a funny way of working out that way.