Mallrat – “Tokyo Drift”

Mallrat is a 16-year-old Aussie pop/rap/electro hybrid who makes fun, feelgood romps. We premiered the flirty “For Real” last month, and today she follows up with another one-off, “Tokyo Drift.” It’s a raw relationship lament, with Mallrat sliding between singing and rapping over booming 808 drums, and warped siren synths. She sings about working through rough patches in relationships and having faith in one another in sing-song raps: “Weeks were getting super long and I was getting bored? Monday doesn’t even feel like Monday anymore/ Everyone was always wrong I’m glad that we ignored them.” What do you know about relationships young’un? Doesn’t matter because this is a nice little featherweight banger. Listen.