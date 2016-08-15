Watch Olympic Dressage Horse Dance To Santana & Rob Thomas’ “Smooth”

There are three parts to Olympic equestrian competitions: equestrian jumping, equestrian eventing, and equestrian dressage. Dressage is called the “highest expression of horse training,” and involves the rider and their horse performing a routine. Essentially, it’s a horse dancing with a human riding on its back. Amazing. Even more amazing: Spanish equestrian rider Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez and his horse Lorenzo performed their Rio routine to Santana and Rob Thomas’ 1999 mega-hit and 2016 mega-meme “Smooth.” Somehow, someway, this masterpiece didn’t win him an Olympic medal. The world is unjust. Watch the breathtaking show here.