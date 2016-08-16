Touché Amoré – “Skyscraper” (Feat. Julien Baker)

Touché Amoré are revving up to release their latest full-length effort Stage Four in exactly one month. They’ve already shared excellent singles with “Palm Dreams” and “Displacement.” Today, talking with SPIN about the album, they revealed a gem of a tune with the awesome folk darling Julien Baker called “Skyscraper.” It’s a rumbling, rising anthem that hits immense heights on its hook and crescendo with Baker’s voice as the perfect gauzy accent to offset the density of the sustained guitars and grumbling drums. Listen.

Stage Four is out 9/16 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.