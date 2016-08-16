Here’s What Michael Phelps Was Listening To Before Those Historic Olympic Wins

As you might have heard, Michael Phelps is a swimmer, and a pretty good one at that! This past week at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he broke some historic records, winning his 13th individual gold medal and beating some ancient Greek dude for the most Olympic titles held of all time, retiring from his Olympic career with 28 medals in total. Because we are a music site and music is the most powerful motivating force on the planet (right?), some of you out there may be wondering: What should you listen to so that you too can swim as fast as a fish? There has also been increased speculation about the Olympian’s playlist ever since a screengrab of a headphones-wearing Phelps psyching himself up before an event went viral.

During a Facebook Live interview with NBC (via Billboard) earlier this week, Phelps finally revealed some of what he was listening to before his big swims. He’s a huuuge Eminem fan, but for this Olympics he’s been bumping Skrillex’s remix of Nero’s “Promises” a lot. And before his winning Saturday night leg of the 4×100-meter medley relay, he listened to Steve Aoki and Afrojack’s “No Beef.” So Phelps likes a lot of EDM — no wonder he always looks so intense!

UPDATE: While introducing Future at the MTV Video Music Awards, Phelps said he was actually listening to Future’s “Stick Talk” when he made the notorious face.