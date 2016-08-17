Watch Vince Staples Review The Olympics

If Vince Staples wanted to give up music tomorrow and become a comedian, he’d probably be able to make a pretty good go at it. (He shouldn’t do that — we have that new Prima Donna EP coming next week! — but, still.) In a new video series called Vince Staples Reviews Every Fucking Thing for GQ, which is exactly what it sounds like, Staples takes on the ongoing Olympic competitions, reviewing subjects including badminton, equestrian sports, and gymnast Simone Biles. And, of course, at the end, he lays into the flimsy concept behind the video itself: “I don’t really have nothing to say about nothing, y’all just asked me to do this shit.” Watch below.