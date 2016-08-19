Watch The Eric Andre Show’s Ridiculous Kraft Dunk’d Segment

Adult Swim’s absurdist late-night talk show The Eric Andre Show just returned, and it’s already forced famous rappers to freestyle blindfolded on an obstacle course and horrified T.I. with penises. In this week’s episode (which airs tomorrow), recurring character Kraft Punk hosts a Punk’d-style prank show called Kraft Dunk’d. I am not going to say anything else; I am just going to say that I laughed hard and that I’m not quite sure why I did. Watch it below.

The Eric Andre Show airs Friday night at midnight on Adult Swim.