The Radio Dept. – “Swedish Guns”

The Radio Dept., the enigmatic Swedish conceptual pop group, haven’t released a studio album since 2010’s Clinging To A Scheme, and we haven’t heard from them since they released their “This Repeated Sodomy” single almost a year ago. But this fall, the group will finally return with a new studio LP called Running Out Of Love. The new album will feature “Occupied,” a single that the group released last year, and it’ll also feature “Swedish Guns,” which they’ve just shared. It’s a wistful, reggae-influenced track with the hazy production style that the Radio Dept. share with so many other Gothenburg groups. But while the music may sound calm and peaceful, the lyrics are all about violent revolution. Listen to “Swedish Guns” and check out the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sloboda Narodu”

02 “Swedish Guns”

03 “We Got Game”

04 “Thieves Of State”

05 “Occupied”

06 “This Thing Was Bound To Happen”

07 “Can’t Be Guilty”

08 “Committed To The Cause”

09 “Running Out Of Love”

10 “Teach Me To Forget”

Running Out Of Love is out 10/21 on Labrador.