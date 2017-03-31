Dr. Dre Joins Los Angeles 2024 Olympic Bid Team

The city of Los Angeles is putting in a bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and Dr. Dre has joined the 117-member Board Of Directors, per LAist. If LA’s Olympic bid is successful, it’d be the first time the games were hosted in the United States since 2002 in Salt Lake City (and the first Summer iteration since 1996 in Atlanta). Right now, the two contenders are LA and Paris. A decision will be made in September.

Back in the 2012 London Summer Olympics, Dre caused a bit of a controversy when he got a few athletes to endorse Beats headphones when the brand wasn’t an official Olympics sponsor.