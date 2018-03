Last month, Iron & Wine announced that their new album, Beast Epic, would be out in August. At the time, they shared a video for a new track named “Call It Dreaming,” and today Sam Beam has released another song from the album, “Thomas County Law,” alongside a J. Austin Wilson-directed black-and-white video of him arranging a very lonely-looking funeral in the middle of a big barn. It’s displaced from time, much like Iron & Wine’s music, and you can watch and listen below.

Beast Epic is out 8/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.