Earlier this year, Compton rapper Buddy teamed up with Montreal producer Kaytranada for a whole EP worth of songs, and today he’s announced that he’ll be releasing another EP later this year called Magnolia that was made entirely in collaboration with Mike & Keys (fka the Futuristiks). “That Much” is the first we’re hearing from it and it’s energetic, sharp, and immediate. Check it out below.

The Magnolia EP is out later this year via Cool Lil Company.