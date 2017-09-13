Jamie Lidell Shares “You Rewind” From New EP, Launches Audiophile Podcast With Inaugural Guest Patrick Carney

Experimental electronic soul man Jamie Lidell is announcing two new projects today: an EP called Extended Beginnings and a podcast called Hanging Out With Audiophiles.

The podcast will feature Lidell in conversation with fellow producers including Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Paul Epworth (Adele, Coldplay), and Roger Moutenot (Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney). Its very first episode is out now and features a chat with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. Lidell sounds very comfortable in the role of host, and he even recorded a fun theme song for the series. Here’s how he explained the podcast’s concept:

This podcast is my attempt to give back some of the 10000 hours I’ve spent toiling behind consoles and computers over last 20 years of my music career. As a DIY musician and investigative type, I’ve amassed knowledge and some curious friends with whom to chat about the processes and insanities that circle the musical omniverse. It’s a deep dive into the making of music from the makers of music. It gets technical but sometimes and I’m not gonna water it down .. After all, sometimes the tech is the technique. This one is for the audiophiles!

Carney also shared a statement about his experience on the podcast:

I’ve known Jamie for years and he’s always been something of a hidden force. It’s not often I get to talk about my engineering history so I’m glad it’s finally getting a good airing. We chat about the beginnings of Black Keys recording process and how I’ve emerged from those basements. I just went over to Jamie’s house and we talked in his home studio in Nashville. He’s the perfect guy for this gig. A true audiophile!

Check out the debut episode of Hanging Out With Audiophiles at iTunes or below.

As for the EP, it’s preceded today by “You Rewind,” a fiery soul slow jam with a shadowy, synthetic exterior. Listen below.

Extended Beginnings is out 9/18, Lidell’s birthday, on his Jajulen label. More episodes of Hanging Out With Audiophiles are coming soon.