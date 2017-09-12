Watch Esperanza Spalding Livestream The Recording Of Her New Album

Earlier this year, Esperanza Spalding announced her intention to livestream the writing and recording of an entire album over a 77-hour period. She is now in the studio with a few trusted musicians but no pre-written songs, and hopefully at the end of the journey she’ll have 10 finished songs in an album that she plans to call Exposure. You can keep up with the livestream below.

Here’s a studio tour that Spalding ran through the night before the livestream began:

Exposure will be released as a limited-edition run of 7,777 copies.