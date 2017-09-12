Grooms – “Magistrate Seeks Romance”

Next month, the expressive Brooklyn indie trio Grooms will come back with the new album Exit Index. We’ve posted their video for first single “Turn Your Body,” and now they’ve also shared another new one called “Magistrate Seeks Romance.” The new track has some of the same atmospheric sound of “Turn Your Body,” but it’s a little starker and more muscular. The song is built around sheets of sound and the heavy, rumbling drum work of Steve Levine. Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Exit Index is out 10/20 on Western Vinyl.