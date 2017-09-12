Four Tet Announces New Album New Energy Out This Month

Four Tet has been sharing new songs throughout the summer — “Two Thousand And Seventeen,” “Planet,” and “SW9 9SL” — and he’s just announced that he’ll release a new album at the end of the month via an unassuming image on Twitter. The producer’s new album is called New Energy and will be out on 9/29. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Alap”

02 “Two Thousand And Seventeen”

03 “LA Trance”

04 “Tremper”

05 “Lush”

06 “Scientists”

07 “Falls 2″

08 “You Are Loved”

09 “SW9 9SL”

10 “10 Midi”

11 “Memories”

12 “Daughter”

13 “Gentle Soul”

14 “Planet”

New Energy is out 9/29.