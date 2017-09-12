Watch Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Play “Bohemian Rhapsody” For Queen Biopic’s Live Aid Scene

Last week, we got our first official glimpse of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the long-in-the-works Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and now we’re getting a whole lot more. Footage from the set of Malek performing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with a backing track for a recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985 has surfaced, also featuring Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon. Watch below.

The film is expected to open 12/25/2018.