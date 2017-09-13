King Krule – “Dum Surfer” Video

King Krule’s Archy Marshall has been playing new material live for a while now, and last month he shared his first new King Krule song in a while, “Czech One.” Last week, we got wind of a new album, The Ooz, and today that album has been officially announced alongside a new song and video. The album will be out on 10/13, and next single “Dum Surfer” comes with a video directed by Brother Willis that depicts Marshall among a bunch of zombified bandmates and bar patrons. Watch, listen, and get all the album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Biscuit Town”

02 “The Locomotive”

03 “Dum Surfer”

04 “Slush Puppy”

05 “Bermondsey Bosom (Left)”

06 “Logos”

07 “Sublunary”

08 “Lonely Blue”

09 “Cadet Limbo”

10 “Emergency Blimp”

11 “Czech One”

12 “(A Slide In) New Drugs”

13 “Vidual”

14 “Bermondsey Bosom (Right)”

15 “Half Man Half Shark”

16 “The Cadet Leaps”

17 “The Ooz”

18 “Midnight 01(Deep Sea Diver)”

19 “La Lune”

The Ooz is out 10/13 via True Panther Sounds (US) / XL Recordings (UK). Pre-order it here.