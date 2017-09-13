Alvvays – “Dreams Tonite” Video

Alvvays released their great sophomore album, Antisocialites, a couple weeks ago, and today they’ve shared a new video for early single “Dreams Tonite.” It was directed by Matt Johnson and it’s made up of footage from the World’s Fair that took place in Montreal in 1967 (otherwise known as Expo 67). Molly Rankin and the rest of the band are digitally inserted into the footage, making for a very cool effect for such a timeless-sounding band. Check it out below.

Antisocialites is out now via Polyvinyl. Check out our interview with the band.